Man cuts his way into Ga. jail yard to drop contraband, deputies say. He only left this one item

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia sheriff’s deputies say a man tried to cut his way into a county jail through a fence and left contraband in the jail’s yard.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the masked man cut the outside gates in three locations outside the jail with bolt cutters starting around 3:40 a.m. on Monday.

Video surveillance footage from the jail shows when the man, wearing all black, cut his way into the east yard, then left a few minutes later.

Deputies say he left a single contraband item before exiting the jail yard.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man tried to enter the jail at the Stat 16 gate, F-wing walkway gate, and the east yard gate. Damage to all three gates was discovered by a maintenance supervisor, prompting review of the surveillance footage.

Additional damage was found in part of the jail’s C-300 block, leading to suspicion of contraband.

The jail maintenance supervisor checked a dayroom in the cell block, where damage was covering a window.

During the room search, the supervisor found a cell phone inside the air conditioning vent.

The phone was then turned over to two lieutenants for further investigation.

Additional surveillance footage caught the suspect’s vehicle driving by the jail’s G-wing.

While the license plate was not visible, according to deputies, the vehicle was described as a tan 2008-2009 Chevy Malibu with tinted windows. The footage caught the vehicle on camera as it left the jail property.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, deputies said the suspect never made it into the actual jail, only the yard.

The incident is still under investigation.

