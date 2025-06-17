Man convicted of killing father at Gwinnett baby shower requests new trial

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The attorneys for a man convicted of killing a Gwinnett County man at a baby shower is requesting a new trial.

On June 13, a jury found Esteven Avila-Vega guilty of the murder of Angel Mendoza-Ramirez.

Mendoza died in 2023 when prosecutors say Avila-Vega shot and killed him for taking his gun away during tense moments at the family event.

A judge sentenced Avila-Vega to life with a chance for parole. Mendoza’s family asked for life without parole.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a new court document filed on Monday where Avila-Vega’s attorneys have requested a new trial.

The motion claims “the court’s verdict was contrary to the laws and facts of the case,” but did not go into more specifics.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson followed the trial and was in the courtroom Friday when the sentenced was handed down.

Two families faced the reality of a murder conviction.

“Angel was not just my husband. He was my best friend, my partner in life, a loving father to our children. He was our provider, our protector, the center of my family,” Mendoza’s wife Marisol Aranda said.

The defense also reminded the judge of Avila-Vega’s 10-year-old daughter, asking for mercy.

“I’d ask the court to please take that into consideration, at least allow her dad one day to be able to kiss her on the cheek, or to hug her,” his defense attorney said.

No future hearings have been scheduled.

