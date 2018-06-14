0 Man considered 'armed and dangerous' wanted in 68-year-old woman's murder

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers said they are searching for an armed and dangerous man who shot and killed a woman during a robbery in Walton County.

Monroe police were called to an apartment complex on West Marable Street on Wednesday. Officers said that, when they arrived, they found 68-year-old Linda O. Flint on the floor bleeding profusely.

The woman was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital, where she later died.

Authorities later issued a murder warrant for 30-year-old Sergio R. Moon. He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Police said Moon has a history of drug charges.

Police told Channel 2 Action News Flint was the great-grandmother of Moon's child.

People who knew Flint cannot believe the woman is gone.

"She loved everyone. (It) was never one person she saw that she didn’t want to help or care about. She had a heart of gold," family friend Chuncey Chest said. "She will truly be missed."

Monroe Police Chief Keith Glass said Moon shot Flint inside the apartment unit.

"It’s unsettling. You can’t rationalize it," Glass said.

Flint's cousin, Roderick Evans, told Channel 2 Action News he cannot begin to imagine why anyone would murder his cousin.

"Nowadays, you can’t tell what anybody’s reaction is, what their mindset they go through," Evans said.

"Everybody’s trying to figure out what’s going on. Everybody’s shocked," family friend Sharon Baker said.

The U.S. Marshals Service has gotten involved with the search for Moon, and authorities warn that he is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see Moon, do not approach him. Call 911 and report his location to law enforcement officers.

If you have information related to his location or this crime in general, contact Detective Chris Cannon at ccannon@monroega.gov or 770-266-5183 or 770-267-7576.

