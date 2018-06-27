Man claiming to have bomb wanted in grocery store robbery

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - An urgent search is underway for a man investigators said claimed to have a bomb, then robbed a grocery store.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office officials said the man walked into the Food Depot along Highway 5 in Douglasville Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office released photos of the man in hopes of tracking him down.
It's not clear what he is seen holding. If it was a real explosive device or not, it's still causing panic a day after the fact.
Authorities said he was wearing a plaid shirt, tan pants, and a ball cap. He had on dark shoes with thick white soles.
When he approached the cashier, sheriff’s officials said he produced a device and told the cashier it was a bomb and demanded money.
He left the store and was seen on surveillance video driving away in a dark colored mid-size car that was parked in the parking lot during the robbery.
If you have any information that could help lead police to an arrest, you are urged to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
