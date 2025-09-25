Man charged with trafficking cocaine, other drugs with $25K street value

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have arrested a Gainesville man following a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit took Tavius O’Neal Willis into custody on Tuesday.

The unit first launched an investigation into suspected drug activity on Shag Bark Trail back in July. Investigators said they gathered evidence that Willis was selling illegal drugs from the home.

They conducted a search on Sept. 8 and seized 249 grams of cocaine, 95 Alprazolam tablets, digital scales, $1,655 in cash, and a 9mm pistol.

Officials estimated the street value of the drugs seized was $25,375.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Willis on multiple felony charges, including trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV drugs, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He remains in the Hall County Jail without bond.

