Ga. man arrested after police say he set his wife on fire

ALBANY, Ga. — A man has been charged with lighting his wife on fire after he lit a cigarette too close to her, according to Albany police.

At around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to Phoebe Putney Hospital hospital in reference to a woman who had 25% burns to her lower extremities.

A woman identified as 67-year-old Amanda Jenkins was picked up from her home on Bobbit Drive and was unresponsive when officials arrived.

According to EMS, Jenkins was unresponsive when he was picked up.

An investigation revealed that Jenkins’s husband 64-year-old Henry Hardwick was rubbing alcohol on Jenkins, who has multiple sclerosis, when he lit a cigarette too close to her, causing her body to catch fire.

Officers then responded to the home to take Hardwick in for questioning.

Hardwick said he was too scared to call for help.

Officials said the incident happened on Sunday, but the incident wasn’t reported till Tuesday.

Jenkins was transported to the Augusta Burn Unit for treatment.

Hardwick was charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Dougherty County Jail.

More charges are expected, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS, or they can contact an investigator at 229-854-0103.

