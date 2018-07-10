Man charged in girlfriend's death after saying she wasn't home during fire, investigators say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Norcross man has been charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in connection with the death of his girlfriend in a townhouse fire.
Channel 2's Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas learned by searching through records that authorities said the man claimed the victim wasn't even home when the fire broke out.
Thomas informed Joanna Rutledge's family Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in her death. The victim's mother said nothing about her daughter's death made sense.
"How did he not know that she was there?" Joanna's mother, Beverly Rutledge, asked.
That's the big question Beverly Rutledge said she wants to ask 36-year-old Michael Anderson. Joanna Rutledge was staying at Anderson's Norcross townhouse in May when a fire gutted the place. Anderson and his mother escaped. Rutledge did not.
