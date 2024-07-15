Man captured on camera stealing someone’s package from their porch

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in a theft.
HCSO provided a photo of the suspect. They said on July 8, the pictured suspect stole a package from the front porch of a home on Cagiva Way.
Deputies are asking for your help to find this person.
HCSO said if you know the suspect, please call Detective Sergeant J. Holisky at 770-288-8252, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
