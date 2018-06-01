0 Man arrested, two on the run after allegedly beating disabled veteran

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - One man is in custody and two others are on the run after they allegedly ambushed a disabled veteran at gunpoint and stole his car.

Jail records show Cobb County police arrested Demetris Carter on Thursday for his alleged role in the brutal assault of disabled veteran Darryl Grant.

Channel 2’s Chris Jose spoke to Grant over the phone. Grant told Jose he suffered a concussion, busted eye socket and a broken hip in the mid-April attack. Grant said he recently had hip replacement surgery.

“They have to catch them. They have to be prosecuted for this,” said neighbor Dale Rapier. “I want them to do the right thing and turn themselves in.”

According to arrest warrants obtained by Jose, police identified the second suspect as Dana Daniels. A third suspect has not been identified.

Police said on April 18, Grant dropped off food for his friend at the Rodeway Inn near Six Flags in Austell. When Grant walked out of the building, three men in a Mercedes Benz approached Grant with a gun and demanded money.

Grant told the men he didn’t have any money.

“They went ahead and just started beating him. They hit him in the face, they kicked him, they knocked him to the ground,” said Cobb police spokeswoman Sarah O’Hara. “He ended up having severe trauma to his eye socket and they also broke his hip.”

Police said two men stole Grant’s silver necklace and left in his car. The other suspect sped off in the Mercedes.

“That’s kind of insult to injury because this veteran has done so much to protect us and give us the freedom that we have,” said O’Hara.

Police said a cellphone and an Atlanta Falcons hat was recovered from the scene. The evidence combined with surveillance video could help with additional arrests, police said.

"Do the right thing. Turn yourself in," said Rapier.

