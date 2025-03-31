Man arrested in LaGrange for having ‘several hundred’ child abuse photos, videos

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange Police Department says a man is in custody after they found hundreds of photographs and videos considered child sexual abuse material on his phone.

Police said they received a cyber tip that Keny Holmes Pena may be in possession of abuse materials in late January.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division ICAC Taskforce began to investigate Pena.

Detectives made contact with Pena on March 27 around 3 p.m. and executed a search warrant.

While trying to execute the warrant and obtain his phone, Pena resisted officers and threw the phone, “breaking it in an attempt to destroy or conceal evidence on the phone.”

He was found to possess several hundred photographs and videos that are considered CSAM, according to police.

Pena was charged with child exploitation, obstruction and tampering with evidence.

LaGrange police say they are still investigating the incident and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. W. Hackett at 706-883-2697.

