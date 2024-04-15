Man arrested for DUI on 4-wheeler had previous warrants, Ga. deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested for driving a four-wheeler under the influence over the weekend.

Bibb County deputies stopped the driver on Hawkinsville Road while he was riding a four-wheeler on the roadway,

Deputies said the man who was arrested also had active warrants for his arrest.

Deputies identified the man as David Todd Fenley. Fenley had an odor of alcohol coming from his breath and slurred speech, according to an arrest report.

Fenley was then taken to Bibb County Detention Center.

The Georgia State Patrol assisted with this arrest.

