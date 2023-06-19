Man arrested in connection to overdose death, Georgia police say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has been charged in connection an overdose death, according to the Floyd County Police Department.

Anthony Cain, of Garden Brooks, was arrested on Thursday after the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force searched his home.

Police searched his home and found more than a pound of marijuana, 12.5 grams of methamphetamine, 87 grams of fentanyl and prescription medications with a total street value of almost $20,000.

Cain is being held with no bond for that offense plus drug and weapon charges.

He was found with more than 40 firearms, some of which had been illegally altered.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Three homemade explosive devices were also seized along with two vehicles and more than $30,000 in cash was found.

Police did not share any information about the person who overdosed.

Cain is being held without bond at Floyd County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Water service interruption planned in Sandy Springs, officials say

©2022 Cox Media Group