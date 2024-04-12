Local

Man arrested in Bibb County after speeding down the road with narcotics in his car, deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested out of Bibb County after police found narcotics on him.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office did a traffic stop on the man pictured.

Deputies said he was speeding down Bloomfield Road.

The driver was arrested after deputies found narcotics and a digital scale inside of his car.

Deputies said the driver was also cited for speeding and taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

