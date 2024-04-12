Man arrested in Bibb County after speeding down the road with narcotics in his car, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested out of Bibb County after police found narcotics on him.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office did a traffic stop on the man pictured.
Deputies said he was speeding down Bloomfield Road.
The driver was arrested after deputies found narcotics and a digital scale inside of his car.
Deputies said the driver was also cited for speeding and taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.
