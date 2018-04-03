Man arrested after police say he nearly hit a police officer during traffic stop

Alpharetta Police have charged a College Park man they said fled from an officer, nearly hitting him in the process.
Dash cam video obtained by Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik shows the officer trying to speak to the driver of a white car in a hotel parking lot on North Point Drive July 11th.
“During his check he observed a suspicious vehicle that was parked in front of the hotel,” said department spokesman, Howard Miller. “The officer was questioning the driver. The story was inconsistent with the info he was providing to the officer, started to question the passenger at which time he noticed a smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.”
That’s when dash cam video shows the driver take off, nearly hitting the officer with his sideview mirror.
“The vehicle took off in the direction of North Point Mall,” Miller said. The officer attempted to catch up, but he was driving too fast for our officer to catch up.”
Video shows the car crashed into a tree and someone running from the car into the woods.
#Alpharetta Police caught this man 6 months after they say he tried to hit an officer fleeing during a traffic stop. At 4, see dash cam video of a chase, crash that started it. pic.twitter.com/GJeHXfJk5S— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) April 3, 2018
