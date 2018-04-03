  • Man arrested after police say he nearly hit a police officer during traffic stop

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    Alpharetta Police have charged a College Park man they said fled from an officer, nearly hitting him in the process.

    Dash cam video obtained by Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik shows the officer trying to speak to the driver of a white car in a hotel parking lot on North Point Drive July 11th.

    “During his check he observed a suspicious vehicle that was parked in front of the hotel,” said department spokesman, Howard Miller. “The officer was questioning the driver.  The story was inconsistent with the info he was providing to the officer, started to question the passenger at which time he noticed a smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.”

    TRENDING STORIES:

    That’s when dash cam video shows the driver take off, nearly hitting the officer with his sideview mirror.

    “The vehicle took off in the direction of North Point Mall,” Miller said. The officer attempted to catch up, but he was driving too fast for our officer to catch up.”

    Video shows the car crashed into a tree and someone running from the car into the woods.

    What officers found in the suspect's car, on Channel 2 Action News at 4.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man arrested after police say he nearly hit a police officer during traffic stop

  • Headline Goes Here

    LIVE UPDATES: Police respond to active shooter at YouTube HQ in California

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wife, another man charged with murder months after Gwinnett County man's death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Isolated severe storms possible overnight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - 50th anniversary of his assassination