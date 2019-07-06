Man arrested, accused of throwing lit firework at police officer

ATLANTA - Police arrested a man they said threw a lit firework at a police officer.
As Fourth of July fireworks lit up the sky Thursday evening, Atlanta police said 27-year-old De'Shaun Williams was riding around on an electric scooter when he threw the lit firework at an officer who was sitting in a marked patrol car.
It happened just before midnight behind a McDonald’s near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on the northwest side of the city.
“It just blew my mind. What are you doing? Do you not respect life at all?” neighbor Howard Johnson said.
Investigators said the suspect, who is no stranger to law enforcement, tried to run from the officer, who eventually was forced to use his Taser before arresting and charging Williams with simple battery and obstruction.
The Atlanta Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.
The officer has not been identified, but an APD spokesman said the entire department is grateful he walked away without any injuries.
Police said the suspect was taken to a hospital, where doctors treated him for minor scrapes. His next stop is jail.
