Man almost hits two Ga. deputies with U-Haul van during high-speed chase, sheriff’s office says

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he led them on a high-speed chase in Haralson County.

On Sunday, Haralson County officials tried to serve an outstanding felony warrant on Sparky Chad Marcus, 29, of Tallapoosa, Ga.

Authorities learned that Marcus was driving a U-Haul van and went to his home on Providence Church Spur to find him.

When deputies arrived, they spotted the U-haul van turning in. As they went to approach Marcus to arrest him, authorities said he turned the van around, almost hitting two deputies before driving away.

Haralson Sgt. Trenton Benson and Sgt. Terry McAdams began to follow Marcus on Providence Spur Road and then onto Old Highway 100. During the chase, deputies said Marcus was speeding excessively, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving through several yards.

The sheriff’s office said McAdams performed a PIT maneuver on the U-Haul van, causing it to end up in a ditch. Benson boxed the van in so Marcus could not get away. The suspect allegedly struggled during the arrest, so McAdams deployed K-9 Janco.

“This individual had no regard for the lives of the deputies or any citizen that was in his path today,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said.

Marcus was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving and other traffic-related offenses, as well as warrants for aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, and obstruction.

