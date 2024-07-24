Man allegedly threatens former GA employer with homemade suppressors, explosive device

COMMERCE, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested after police said he threatened his former employer.

Commerce officers were called to the Auto Gallery Dodge dealership on Home Road regarding a former disgruntled employee on Monday. Police said they were already made aware of the employee on Saturday. after he came back to the business asking for his job back.

Authorities said he flashed a gun and asked to fight. When he came back on Monday, that’s when officers responded.

Warrants were taken out due to the incident on Saturday.

After officers arrested the suspect, they searched his vehicle and found multiple items adding to more charges.

According to police, he had a long gun with a homemade suppressor and a revolver with a suppressor. He was also found with a homemade explosive device, officials said.

Commerce reminds residents to report any suspicious activity or anything that seems out of the ordinary.

The suspect’s age and identity were not released.

