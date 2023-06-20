Man accused of stealing electrical wiring from homes under construction

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Butts County arrested a man suspected of stealing electrical wiring from homes under construction.

On Sunday, June 18, The Butts County Sheriff’s Office says a person entered a home under construction and destroyed and removed all of the electrical wiring from inside the home.

On Monday, June 19, deputies were patrolling and observed a man inside another home under construction.

They say he was removing the electrical wiring from inside that home.

Deputies arrested the thief and identified him as Bruce John Bennett of Jackson, Georgia.

He was booked into the Butts County Jail.

“I want to publicly commend my deputies on being observant, persistent, and continuing to protect the life and property of our citizens, while ensuring the safety of the good people of Butts County. Job well done, once again,” Sheriff Gary Long said.

