Man accused of shooting at woman, young children at southeast Georgia hotel

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department said a man was in custody, accused of shooting a woman at the start of Memorial Day Weekend that left a woman in the hospital.

According to police, Brandon Betts, 32 of Brunswick, fired a shotgun at a woman, her 9-year-old and 7-year-old children and a man at the Royal Inn Hotel.

Officers said they were called to the scene around 9:43 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound in the lower stomach near her hip.

Police said they immediately rendered first aid until medical first responders arrived and she was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick Campus.

After arriving at the hospital, the woman was airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla. where she is reported to be in stable condition.

While investigating the incident, police identified Betts as the suspect.

Officers said "it was determined that Betts had fired multiple shots from a shotgun in the direction of the victim, her two children—ages 9 and 7—and an additional adult male."

Police took him into custody on Friday evening and he faces charges for:

Four counts of Aggravated Assault

One count of Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Crime

Police said there may be additional charges. Officers have not revealed the cause of the incident.

