Man accused of setting ex-wife’s house on fire, Ga. fire investigators say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he set his ex-wife’s house on fire.
Macon-Bibb County Fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that Ranaldo Malave was taken into custody this week after fire investigators found evidence that he set the fire.
In June 2023, crews were called to a fire at a home on Duncan Avenue.
When crews arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.
No one was injured during the fire.
After conducting an investigation, detectives found evidence that the fire was sent intentionally. Officials did not specify what the evidence was.
This week, authorities identified Malave, the homeowner’s ex-husband, as the arson suspect.
Malave was arrested and charged with first-degree arson.
