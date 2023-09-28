Man accused of reckless driving arrested after deputy stops him with PIT maneuver

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy arrested a man wanted for reckless driving on Highway 365 Friday night.
Law enforcement had been informed to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected of reckless driving in Hall County.
A Habersham County Sheriff’s Office HEAT Unit spotted the vehicle traveling on Highway 365.
A deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver refused to stop.
After a brief pursuit, the deputy was able to perform a PIT maneuver on the vehicle and arrest the driver.
Dominque Issac Bowers, 37, is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, tampering with evidence, speeding, hands-free violation, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal lane change or turn, following too closely, no proof of insurance, and reckless driving.
Bond for Bowers was set at $14,650.
As of Monday afternoon, he remained in jail.
