Man accused of killing wife in front of fire station appears in court

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of killing his estranged wife in front of a Dawson County fire station is in court Wednesday morning.
Channel 2's Tom Regan was there as Jeremy Wade Gibson appeared for a preliminary hearing.
"She was screaming for help." New details on what led up to deadly shooting outside fire house. What investigators say estranged husband told firefighters after killing his wife in front of their children. Live at 12:30. pic.twitter.com/PbegPu4HaX— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) August 14, 2019
Jeremy Gibson is accused of shooting Amy Gibson in front of their two children last month. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said the couple had domestic violence issues in the past, but Jeremy Gibson had never been arrested.
Johnson said the victim called 911 for help a little after 7:30 p.m. Monday as she ran from her husband, who was following her as she pulled into Fire Station 7.
