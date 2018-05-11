Man accused of attacking legal assistant in courthouse elevator

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A legal assistant was attacked in an elevator at the Fulton County Courthouse earlier this week.
The incident happened Tuesday around 10 a.m.
Investigators said the woman got on the elevator from the lobby. A man followed behind her.
The woman said the man was armed with scissors and put her in a choke hold. She started screaming and eventually hit a button to get the elevator to open.
At that time, an attorney and another man got the suspect off the woman. Deputies arrived and took him into custody.
We’re talking with the attorney credited with saving the woman, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Channel 2 Action News has learned 41-year-old Ruben Eric Washington was arrested in connection with the attack. He’s in the Fulton County Jail facing aggravated assault and other charges.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}