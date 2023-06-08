Man accused of attacking another Ga. man with machete, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man is behind bars after he was accused of attacking another man with a machete.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office captured the moment Linwood Crowder was arrested on Tuesday.

Deputies said they were called to the Salvation Army on Broadway in reference to a person cut.

Once authorities arrived, the victim told deputies that he went back to an abandoned house on Whitehead Street where he, Crowder, and other homeless people were staying.

The victim said he noticed his belongings sitting outside.

This is when the victim said Crowder told him to get off his property and then allegedly attacked the victim with a machete.

The sheriff’s office said, the victim then walked to the Salvation Army where he called the police.

Officials said the injury was non-life threatening and the victim is expected to be okay.

Crowder is charged with aggravated assault.

