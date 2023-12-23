Man accidentally shoots himself while doing DoorDash delivery, Ga. deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was in route to a DoorDash delivery accidentally shot himself, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a local hospital about someone with a gunshot wound.
When they arrived, they found a man who was the passenger in the car who told deputies he accidentally shot himself while handling a firearm.
The passenger was accompanying the driver on deliveries, according to deputies.
Deputies found two guns in the car, one of which was reported stolen.
The extent of the man’s injuries is unclear.
