Malnourished dog was dead for days before deputies found him at Ga. home

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — One person was arrested after deputies discovered several animals at a Haralson County home weren’t receiving proper care.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was Sunday when the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Cherokee Circle in Buchanan regarding possible animal cruelty.

When deputies arrived, they met with animal control and were reportedly told there were complaints that animals were not being cared for at that home.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said deputies found a dead Great Pyrenees that appeared to have been dead for several days, a second Great Pyrenees that looked highly malnourished, and an unknown breed of puppies running around the yard that were so thin, their ribs were showing.

Deputies reported that as they made their way around the yard, they saw multiple pens with various animals, some of those pens, had no food or water, and another pen had a green-colored liquid in a small pool but no food.

There was reportedly one duck walking around the pens, which deputies said looked like it had an injured wing and feet.

Apart from the dead Great Pyrenees, there were a dead duck and chicken, the sheriff’s office said.

Haralson County officials said there was no grass in the yard, but there was junk and trash laying around.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

At the time, when authorities went to the home, the homeowner was not there.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Christopher Meixner at the home and charged him with aggravated animal cruelty and animal cruelty.

The sheriff’s office said the animals were removed from the property.

“This is a terrible case of animal cruelty,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “If you own an animal, whether it be livestock or domesticated, it is your responsibility to care for them. We will not put up with animal cruelty in this county.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Put the car in park!;’ Teens in stolen vehicle back up into Rockdale deputy’s cruiser before arrest

©2022 Cox Media Group