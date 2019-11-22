  • Making weekend plans? Prepare for rainy weather

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Friday is gray and soggy -- but the much rainier weather is coming on Saturday. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 said that there will be isolated, light rain for some areas on later Friday afternoon and evening. 

    The heavier rain moves in Saturday. 

