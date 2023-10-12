Ga. man punched woman, tried to stab her, then stabbed another man in the back, deputies say

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man was arrested Monday after deputies say he stabbed a man in the back, punched a woman in the face, and also tried to stab her with broken glass.

On Monday, October 9, a deputy with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4406 Chambers Road to a report of a person being cut.

When Deputy Devon Baltimore arrived, an unknown bystander flagged him down and told him that two men were fighting upstairs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When the deputy went upstairs, he pointed his stun gun at the suspect, Talik Basley, 21, who was standing up with his hand wrapped in his shirt.

The deputy said Basley’s hand was bleeding due to a cut he received from broken glass.

Baltimore said Basley was breathing very heavily with his fist balled up in a fighting stance and was facing a victim, a 42-year-old man.

While Baltimore was placing Basley on the floor to handcuff him, Baltimore says Basley was verbally abusing the man.

Another victim, a 43-year-old woman, told Baltimore that they were going to the apartment to look around so they could remodel the unit.

When she opened the door to the furnace, she said Basley came out and pushed her and punched her in the face with a closed fist.

TRENDING STORIES:

She said he then broke a piece of window glass and attempted to stab her with it while standing in the doorway of the apartment.

The man told Baltimore the reason he got involved with fighting Basley was because he saw Basley punch the woman and attempt to stab her.

The man said Basley began swinging his hand in a balled-up closed fist towards him with the glass.

During the fight with Basley, the man was stabbed in the back with the broken glass.

The man said the fight ended when Basley heard the police sirens, but was still faced off and ready to fight.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and Basley was arrested and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Basley faces one charge of aggravated assault.

He also has an outstanding arrest warrant from another county.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

VIDEO: Woman appears in court after stabbing 3 people at Atlanta airport, including police officer

©2023 Cox Media Group