Loophole in law put 100+ criminal cases in jeopardy, state rep says

GEORGIA - A state representative says he knows how to fix the loophole that is preventing justice in more than 100 cases of violent crime.
Earlier this year, Channel 2's Mark Winne learned at least 102 cases are in jeopardy because of a Georgia law that protects first time offenders.
Gwinnett District Attorney Danny Porter said people convicted of felonies have their DNA sampled when they enter prison and it comes to the GBI crime lab for comparison against unsolved crimes.
But in Georgia, people sentenced under the First Offender Act are not considered convicted if they successfully complete their sentences and that's part of the problem.
On Tuesday, a state representative told Winne he's identified how this can be fixed.
"I believe that this is something that we need to act on now and I intend to make this one of my priorities this coming legislative session," said Bert Reeves
The bill he's drafted he says can lead to justice, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
