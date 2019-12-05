Spectacular sunset expected tonight

ATLANTA - We should be in for a treat tonight! The sunset over north Georgia is expected to be another stunner.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said like Tuesday's spectacular showcase, we should see it again today around 5:30 p.m.
We'll have the BEST views of the sunset across metro Atlanta on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Today's cloud cover is very high in the atmosphere, around 25,000 feet. Because its very cold that high up, these clouds are made of ice crystals, they're called cirrus clouds.
During the day these thin clouds don't do much to block sunlight. As the sun sets (or rises), the orange and red hues reflect off of the underside of these clouds making a great backdrop for the setting sun
Wow again. pic.twitter.com/5LB8dC7vYY— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) December 3, 2019
