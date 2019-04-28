Long awaited shopping center in Peachtree Corners opens to big crowds

“It’s been a long time coming,” the City of Peachtree Corners wrote on its website.
Saturday, it celebrated the grand opening of the Peachtree Corners Town Center on Town Center Boulevard.
Thousands flocked to the festive occasion at the mixed use development and adjacent park. A ribbon cutting, parade and performance by the band Atlanta Rhythm Section were all on the schedule.
The development includes a CMX CinéBistro movie theatre, the burger joint Farm Burger and Boardroom Salon For Men. 25 restaurants and retail spots are listed on a city webpage promoting the plaza. Townhomes are also slated to go on site.
The Gwinnett County town bought the 21-acres of land off Peachtree Parkway in 2013 and broke ground in 2017.
The mixed use development is a public-private partnership.
Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus interviewed the developer, Jeff Fuqua of Fuqua Development for her report on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
You can find the full list of restaurants and retail, existing and opening soon, here.
