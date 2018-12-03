0 Local woman who lost limbs will compete in swimming championship

A local woman who lost her limbs after a zip lining accident is about to compete in a national swimming championship.

Aimee Copeland is a therapist, motivational speaker, and will soon be a national Paralympic competitive swimmer.

"About two years ago a friend of mine invited me to come hang out at her pool and I instantly fell in love with it," said Copeland. "And I started swimming for fun."

Copeland was injured in a zip line accident six years ago. Because of a flesh eating bacteria, she lost her hands, a leg and a foot.

"I was a runner, but I can't run now," said Copeland. "So this is the form of cardio that gives me the best exercise."

Exercise and endorphins. Even a little angst.

"Competing is pretty scary," said Copeland. "It makes me nervous and I swam really hard because of it. But, I'm definitely learning how to be a competitive person. I never did any kind of competitive sports before."

And now, after only six months of training, Copeland will compete in four events against swimmers with her same functionality. Even as she trains, she still counsels others.

"I encourage them to find that thing that makes them so happy," said Copeland. "For me that's swimming. For other people it's skateboarding, for some it's painting. It's finding that thing that brings you life and brings you joy."

Joyfully is how Copeland has decided to live her life. With a confident smile and a pool full of possibilities, she's well on her way to a new title; national champion.

"I think i'm pretty fast," said Copeland. "But I've still got room to grow and a lot of time to cut."

Copeland started a foundation. Her foundation is now offering free counseling to wheelchair users.



