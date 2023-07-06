Local UPS stores brace for possible strike that could impact thousands of employees and customers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Local UPS stores are bracing for potential delays and setbacks as UPS contract negotiations with drivers and box handlers ended Wednesday.

Both UPS and UPS Teamsters National Negotiation Committee accused each other of walking away from the bargaining table Wednesday.

If the pair fail to agree on a new contract, hundreds of thousands of UPS workers could strike by August.

The UPS Teamsters contract covers more than 340,000 full- and part-time workers who drive semi-trucks, delivery trucks and handle boxes. The union renegotiates its contract with UPS every five years, according to the Sandy Springs-based company.

This contract is scheduled to end on July 31.

Locally owned UPS stores are bracing for potential delays and backlogs.

“I’m really nervous for our business, in part, as well as for these drivers who really work hard,” said Sabrina Harris.

Harris is an Assistant Manager at a Brookhaven delivery and drop-off point.

“It’s going to affect all of us. It’s going to affect restaurants, stores, and it’s really scary,” said Harris.

UPS and the Teamsters have been negotiating since April. A UPS Spokesperson said until Wednesday, both sides reached agreements on more than 50 contract topics unrelated to money.

For example, UPS agreed to make MLK Day a holiday. They also agreed to put air conditioning on the delivery trucks.

Wednesday, Teamsters said progress stopped because UPS said it had nothing more to give.

“This multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers — they just don’t want to,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road.”

A statement from UPS said, “The Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite historic proposals that build on our industry-leading pay. We have nearly a month left to negotiate. We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table.”

“So many lives will be affected if this does not get resolved and really quickly before the end of this month,” said Harris.

