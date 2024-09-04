Local police department asks citizens to share doorbell videos to help them fight crime

POWDER SRINGS, Ga. — Powder Springs Police Department is asking its citizens to sign up and share their video from their doorbell cameras to help them fight crime.

The police department wants to make it clear they’re not asking for unfettered access to the cameras.

Officers say when citizens register their doorbell cameras it will help them save time tracking down important video when there’s a crime.

Back in 2022, Captain Jason Holcombe explained what happened when he returned home from a night out.

He said right after he closed his door, a suspect tried to kick his door in to rob him.

Holcombe says the suspect even fired a shot.

This was all captured on his Ring camera.

Holcombe says detectives were able to get that doorbell video and look at license plate readers which captured the tag of the car that left the scene.

The next day, he said, “Because of that Ring camera we were able to identify the home invasion suspect and make an arrest on him as well.”

Now, Powder Springs police are asking all citizens who have video doorbells to register them with police. That way, when there’s a crime, detectives can send out an email to camera owners in that area, and ask them to email any pertinent video they may have.

“It saves detectives the leg work from going house to house and canvassing a neighborhood,” he said.

And helps solve crimes faster, Holcombe explained.

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Marvin Freeman lives in Powder Springs and has a Ring video doorbell. He likes the idea of registering his camera to help the police.

“If it’s gonna help solve some crimes I’m all for it,” said

Freeman says he understands technology is everywhere. And he’s not concerned about handing over his video to police. “If it can help someone in my neighborhood to solve a crime that’s taken place on their property, I’m all for it,” he said.

Registration is free.

You can go to the police department’s Facebook page to sign up.

So far, about 40 people have signed up.

