Local doctor to be sentenced for trading prescriptions for sex

ATLANTA - Sentencing is expected to get underway for a local doctor authorities say traded prescription drugs for sex.
According to investigators, Dr. Joe Burton wrote more than 1,100 prescriptions for opioids from July 2015 to August 2017; many of those prescriptions were in exchange for sexual favors and nude photographs. Prosecutors said those prescriptions amounted to 108,850 individual doses.
Burton once served as medical examiner for Cobb, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Clayton, Douglas, Paulding and Rockdale counties. He worked on some of the region’s biggest cases, conducting what he once estimated were more than 10,000 autopsies.
Agents examined pills, prescriptions and more as part of the federal investigation focusing on Burton.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said the charges against Burton and seven others, and the investigation that includes Blossom Pharmacy, involve allegedly medically unnecessary prescriptions for opiates including oxycodone, which are often a prelude to heroin addiction.
