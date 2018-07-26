Local districts discuss possibility of arming teachers as students head back to school

ATLANTA - As students head back to school, officials with one local school district are still debating arming their teachers with guns.
Some parents believe the burden of safety should be placed on school resource officers, not teachers, when it comes to protecting students.
We hear from teachers and students on the issue, Friday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
The Jefferson City School District tabled discussion on the issue at the end of the school year last year.
There is no word on when the discussion will be brought back up for discussion, but the idea remains a hot topic in districts across the state.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}