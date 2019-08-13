Local assistant principal to get life-saving kidney transplant from coworker

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Two women who work together in a Fayette County school say they now feel like sisters. One is getting a kidney. The other is giving it.
Assistant principal Erin Yocom and teachers assistant Rebecca Niederfringer began working together at Carbapple Lane Elementary School two years ago.
"It's like we're long-lost sisters. Our families are intertwined. It brought us very close together," Yocom said.
Yocom has a rare kidney disease and is in desperate need of a transplant so Rebecca, who happens to be a universal donor, is giving one of hers.
The surgery is scheduled for Friday in Atlanta.
How the school community has worked hard to raise some money to help both ladies' families, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
