  • Local assistant principal to get life-saving kidney transplant from coworker

    By: Berndt Petersen

    FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Two women who work together in a Fayette County school say they now feel like sisters. One is getting a kidney. The other is giving it.

    Assistant principal Erin Yocom and teachers assistant Rebecca Niederfringer began working together at Carbapple Lane Elementary School two years ago. 

    "It's like we're long-lost sisters. Our families are intertwined. It brought us very close together," Yocom said.

    Yocom has a rare kidney disease and is in desperate need of a transplant so Rebecca, who happens to be a universal donor, is giving one of hers.

    The surgery is scheduled for Friday in Atlanta.  

