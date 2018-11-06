LIVE UPDATES: 'Balance of Power' in U.S. Senate, U.S. House

ATLANTA - These are two separate maps that will show the "Balance of Power" for the US Senate and the US House.
For the Senate map, before any polls have closed, the numbers shown will represent the number of current Democratic and Republican seats that are not up for election on Election Day -- 23 Democrats and 42 Republicans.
As ABC News projects Senate races, the numbers will change based on who wins each race.
For the House map, before any polls have closed, the numbers shown will be zero for both Democrats and Republicans.
As ABC News projects House races, the numbers will change based on who wins each race.
Follow along below:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}