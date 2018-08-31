LIVE UPDATES: Traffic snarled all over Atlanta as we head into Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA - With still a few hours left in the workday, Atlanta roads are already a mess as we head into Labor Day weekend.
Aside from the usual holiday traffic, over 700,000 people are expected to descend on downtown this weekend for major events in the city including football, Pride and Dragon Con.
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:
3:20
Gwinnett Co: I-85/sb ramp to Jimmy Carter Blvd (exit 99); stalled tractor trailer blocking the ramp https://t.co/KslBQmUsyy #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/EYjN5eSELf— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) August 31, 2018
3:18 p.m.
DeKalb Co: I-285/nb ramp to I-20; tractor trailer crash still has the ramp blocked; delays go back to I-675 https://t.co/KslBQmUsyy #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/RA4oC3AZte— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) August 31, 2018
3:16 p.m.
DeKalb Co: I-20/eb past Panola Rd (exit 71); crash partially blocking the left lane causing heavy delays https://t.co/KslBQmUsyy #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/KRmYQOE9tP— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) August 31, 2018
3:15 p.m.
Traffic is heavy at 10th Street and Northside Drive due to a vehicle accident. Lanes will be reopened as soon as possible. #GATechPD #FYI pic.twitter.com/mWih9O4yVO— Georgia Tech Police (@GaTechPD) August 31, 2018
