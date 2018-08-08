LIVE Atlanta weather: Severe storms popping up in parts of Georgia

ATLANTA - Severe thunderstorms are beginning to pop up in parts of Georgia and Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists said there could be more later Wednesday.
We'll have LIVE coverage of possible severe weather moving through parts of Georgia on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
LIVE UPDATES:
1:40 p.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southern Rabun and northern Habersham until 2:15 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warning for southern Rabun and northern Habersham until 2:15 pm, moving east. pic.twitter.com/OZbUz6yftE— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) August 8, 2018
