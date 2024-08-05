Little League manager dies after ‘cardiac event’ on flight home from tournament in GA

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Little League teams across the Southeast are mourning a manager who died suddenly on his way home from a tournament in Georgia.

Raymond “Raymie” Styons Jr. died on Sunday, according to Little League International.

“All of us at Little League International, and the Little League Softball World Series, are devastated to hear about the loss of Mr. Styons,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “The impact he has had on the entire Greenville community, but more importantly his own children, is evident in how much he has been admired by everyone he has touched. We are here to support the entire Styons family, and the Greenville community, as they mourn his loss.”

Styons managed the Greenville Little League Team, which won the North Carolina Little League championship. His team traveled to Warner Robins to participate in the Little League World Series.

During one of the games, the team faced the Georgia champions from Oconee County. The Georgia team sent their condolences on social media Sunday night.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the North Carolina Little League Baseball team. Their manager had a cardiac event on the plane flight home today from Warner Robins and passed away,” Oconee County Little League wrote.

Little League International said Styons also worked as a Division I men’s basketball referee with his son and that his daughters were heavily involved with Little League Softball.

No funeral arrangements have been announced as of Monday.

