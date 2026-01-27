Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire heading to Atlanta for North American tour

Get ready to sing “all night long” as Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire announced their 2026 North American Tour today.

The 26-city tour will begin on June 24 at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul and conclude on Aug. 14 at Moody Center in Austin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The tour will feature notable stops in major cities, including Atlanta, Toronto, N.Y., and Los Angeles.

Produced by Live Nation, this tour marks an opportunity for fans to experience performances from two acclaimed acts in the music industry.

Tickets for the tour will go on presale starting Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with general sales commencing on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

TRENDING STORIES:

Full tour list:

LIONEL RICHIE AND EARTH, WIND & FIRE 2026 TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 24 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Fri Jun 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jun 27 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Tue Jun 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Jul 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Jul 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sun Jul 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Wed Jul 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 10 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

Sat Jul 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Thu Jul 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Sat Jul 18 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sun Jul 19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 22 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Fri Jul 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sat Jul 25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Jul 28 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Wed Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 06 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Aug 08 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sun Aug 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Tues Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Fri Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group