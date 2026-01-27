Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire heading to Atlanta for North American tour

Get ready to sing “all night long” as Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire announced their 2026 North American Tour today.
The 26-city tour will begin on June 24 at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul and conclude on Aug. 14 at Moody Center in Austin.
The tour will feature notable stops in major cities, including Atlanta, Toronto, N.Y., and Los Angeles.
Produced by Live Nation, this tour marks an opportunity for fans to experience performances from two acclaimed acts in the music industry.
Tickets for the tour will go on presale starting Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with general sales commencing on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Full tour list:
LIONEL RICHIE AND EARTH, WIND & FIRE 2026 TOUR DATES:
Wed Jun 24 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
Fri Jun 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jun 27 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Tue Jun 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Jul 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sat Jul 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sun Jul 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Wed Jul 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 10 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena
Sat Jul 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Jul 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Thu Jul 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Sat Jul 18 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum
Sun Jul 19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 22 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
Fri Jul 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sat Jul 25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Tue Jul 28 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Wed Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Mon Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 06 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Aug 08 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Sun Aug 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
Tues Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Fri Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
