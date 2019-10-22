ATLANTA - A line of storms that developed in Alabama is beginning to move into Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking the system on Channel 2 Action News.
Rain is already falling in parts of northwest Georgia and will move into metro Atlanta in time for the morning commute.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says main risks are heavy downpours and 40 mph wind gusts in a few spots.
"Instability is very low to zero -- that works in our favor limiting severe weather risk this morning," Monahan says.
Storms moving into NW Georgia now will move into metro Atlanta before sunrise. @bmonahanwsb and @ebonideonwsb will be tracking the storms beginning at 4:30 am on Channel 2. pic.twitter.com/5jKIfj4VIv— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) October 22, 2019
RIGHT NOW: Light showers across parts of north Georgia now -- tracking a line of heavier downpours with our cold front just moving into NW GA. This is the cold front and will have a very small chance of a strong storm within it.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 22, 2019
Keeping an eye on it. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/13N5ccSarn
RADAR UPDATE 2:30AM: Downpours moving into NW GA now -- with some more isolated activity on the west side of the metro.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 22, 2019
No lightning in this view right now -- that's great news! Continuing to monitor for a briefly stronger part of the line to develop. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/3tzmsVTlPF
