    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A line of storms that developed in Alabama is beginning to move into Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking the system on Channel 2 Action News. 

    Rain is already falling in parts of northwest Georgia and will move into metro Atlanta in time for the morning commute. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says main risks are heavy downpours and 40 mph wind gusts in a few spots.

    "Instability is very low to zero -- that works in our favor limiting severe weather risk this morning," Monahan says. 

