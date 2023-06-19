Lightning strike sparks fire to Georgia barn, deputies say

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A lightning strike is likely to blame for destroying a barn in Crisp County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 10:20 a.m. on Monday.
Deputies said lightning struck the barn, south of Cordele on Highway 41.
The Crisp County firefighters worked to contain the fire to the barn and its contents, officials said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Eric was never a threat:’ Mother pleads for justice after CCPD officer not indicted in son’s death
- Murder charges dropped against GA man in 2-year-old case, lead detective under investigation
- Video: Huge black bear seen wandering next to Georgia home
Authorities said it was a passer-by who called 911 about the fire.
The sheriff’s office posted pictures to its Facebook showing the aftermath of the fire.
Crisp County officials want to remind all residents how dangerous lightning can be.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group