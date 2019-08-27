  • Light showers to start your Tuesday with storms possible later

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Don't forget to grab the umbrellas as you head out the door this morning. Light showers are already moving through metro Atlanta with more on the way.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan started tracking the rain on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Monahan said the chance for storms will go up this afternoon.

    The possibility of storms isn't the only thing changing. After a brief, well-needed cool down, typical August temperatures are on their way back.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is also monitoring the tropics as Tropical Storm Dorian continues to make its way through the Caribbean. Monahan says the latest advisory showed Dorian moving at 50 mph. 

