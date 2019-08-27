Light showers to start your Tuesday with storms possible later

Don't forget to grab the umbrellas as you head out the door this morning. Light showers are already moving through metro Atlanta with more on the way.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan started tracking the rain on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Monahan said the chance for storms will go up this afternoon.
The possibility of storms isn't the only thing changing. After a brief, well-needed cool down, typical August temperatures are on their way back.
We're tracking when you can expect storms in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on storms in your area]
Severe Weather Team 2 is also monitoring the tropics as Tropical Storm Dorian continues to make its way through the Caribbean. Monahan says the latest advisory showed Dorian moving at 50 mph.
JUST IN: #Dorian stays at 50 mph as it crosses the Lesser Antilles -- now forecast to stay just below hurricane strength as it approaches Puerto Rico/Dominican Republic in about 24 hours. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Zu72rZbASF— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 27, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}