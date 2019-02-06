  • RIGHT NOW: Light rain moving across parts of metro Atlanta this morning

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Many people are waking up to light showers Wednesday morning.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists Karen Minton and Brian Monahan are tracking the light rain and drizzle moving across many parts of metro Atlanta.

    A batch of heavier showers was moving toward Carroll County around 4:30 a.m. and more was moving toward Gwinnett and DeKalb County.

    Temperatures will reach into the low 70s, which is in the record-breaking territory, Minton said.

    Minton said she expects we will break the record high temperature on Thursday.

    Monahan said the weather pattern "is shaping up to be pretty wet" late this week and into next week.

