ATLANTA - Many people are waking up to light showers Wednesday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists Karen Minton and Brian Monahan are tracking the light rain and drizzle moving across many parts of metro Atlanta.
A batch of heavier showers was moving toward Carroll County around 4:30 a.m. and more was moving toward Gwinnett and DeKalb County.
We're using the most advanced weather technology to track the showers LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Temperatures will reach into the low 70s, which is in the record-breaking territory, Minton said.
Minton said she expects we will break the record high temperature on Thursday.
Monahan said the weather pattern "is shaping up to be pretty wet" late this week and into next week.
Mostly light rain falling over metro Atlanta. There are some heavy showers falling in eastern Alabama moving toward Carroll County at 5am. These showers will continue through the early morning. Updates all morning on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/CNZjA5J91S— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) February 6, 2019
