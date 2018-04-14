  • Levi's Call activated for 16-year-old girl

    MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated a Levi's Call out of Monroe County. 

    A Levi's Call is the Georgia Amber Alert for an abducted child.

    Officials said Alyssa Riley Cole, 16, was abducted on Friday at 6 a.m. by Steven Tanner Meyer, 19.

    The two were last seen on the 300 block of Gose Road in Monroe County, according to officials. 

    Cole and Meyer are believed to be driving towards Arkansas in a dark gray 2002 GMC Yukon with Georgia tag ALW3567. Officials said Meyer is believed to be armed with a .9 mm and AR-15.

    If anyone has any information they're asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. 

     

