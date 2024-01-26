Level 1 risk for severe storms Saturday; flooding also possible

ATLANTA — There is a level 1 risk for severe storms on Saturday as well as a risk for flooding across north Georgia through the weekend.
Heavy downpours are also expected with rainfall totalling 2 to 4 inches, which could bring flooding to some areas.
Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Level 1 risk for severe storms Saturday
- A flood watch is in effect through Saturday evening
- Sunshine returns Sunday
