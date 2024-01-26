Local

Level 1 risk for severe storms Saturday; flooding also possible

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Jennifer Lopez Jan. 26, 2024 weather Rain to be a consistent factor into Saturday evening

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — There is a level 1 risk for severe storms on Saturday as well as a risk for flooding across north Georgia through the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Heavy downpours are also expected with rainfall totalling 2 to 4 inches, which could bring flooding to some areas.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Level 1 risk for severe storms Saturday
  • A flood watch is in effect through Saturday evening
  • Sunshine returns Sunday

Severe weather on the way to north Georgia this weekend Severe weather on the way to north Georgia this weekend

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read