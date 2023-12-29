Lenox Mall is partnering with APD in new safety initiative involving surveillance cameras

ATLANTA — Cameras are everywhere, but not every one of them has a direct line to police.

Now, surveillance cameras at Lenox are among more than 36,000 business and property cameras enrolled in the Connect Atlanta Program, including ones from MARTA, Atlanta Public Schools, and Atlanta Watershed.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was live from Buckhead on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

This comes as property crimes are on the rise, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Just in the Lenox area, property crime is up by 50% and a lot of it is shoplifting. Not only are the cameras outside but also inside.

Lenox is one of the few shopping malls that continues to thrive, but it comes with a price.

APD announced this week that Lenox Mall is teaming up and joining the Connect Atlanta Safety initiative integrating their cameras into the police camera network.

This will give APD and first responders direct access to mall surveillance in case of an emergency.

Even homeowners can participate by joining Connect Atlanta.

For more information, contact Atlanta Police.

