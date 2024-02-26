Lawyers concerned about Athens D.A.’s ability to try Laken Riley murder case

ATHENS, Ga. — The district attorney in Athens Clarke County is facing criticism from lawmakers and lawyers who claim she is unable to handle trying to case of Laken Riley’s murder.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens Monday, where three attorneys and a lawmaker said they don’t have any confidence in District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez.

Seiden has since called, emailed and stopped by Gonzalez’s office, but has gotten no response.

“It’s a sad day for this family for this community and my prayers and thoughts go out to them I cannot imagine what they’re going through,” attorney Kevin Epps said.

Epps is a lifelong resident of Athens and also a major critic of Gonzalex, the top prosecutor in Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties.

“Ms Gonzalez has failed to achieve one guilty verdict in a jury trial involving any type of criminal case,” Epps said.

Epps is currently suing Gonzalez on behalf of an Athens bar owner and accuses her of being unwilling to do her job. Epps said he believes Gonzalez and her office are not equipped to prosecute the murder suspect accused of killing Riley.

“We currently have a district attorney that has a complete inability to prosecute this case appropriately,” Epps said.

Epps is not alone with his criticism. On social media, state representative Houston Gains, a Republican from Athens, is calling Gonzalez to pursue the death penalty in the case.

But according to a memo she published on her first day in office, Gonzalez promised that she would not seek the death penalty while prosecuting cases.

Last August, nearly 60 current and former prosecutors from all over the county filed a brief with the Georgia Supreme Court in support of Gonzalez following the lawsuit filed against her.

